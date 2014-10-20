Pastor Chris’ daughter Rejects Him, Supports Mums on Divorce

A decision is set to be announced on the divorce suit filed by Anita Oyakhilome against her husband Rev. Chris Oyakhilome, the President of Christ Embassy church.
Funny enough, the couple’s first daughter Sharon Oyakhilome has decided to take sides, supporting her mum against her father, Pastor Chris. She took to Twitter to post a cryptic message which seemingly appears to support her mother’s divorce decision.
Fifteen years of being called Mama, Mummy, and other glorified names of Senior Pastor’swife while some domestic harems sneer at the same Mummy behind is not a sweet experience. For goodness sake, this woman never probably had a good kiss in fifteen years and yet she is being accused of carnality for crying out loud.She was continually being led into temptation of seeking for s*xual satisfaction from outside for fifteen years and she managed to escape the traps of sin.
Fifteen years when their two lovely daughters would wake up and ask their mother why Dad had not cared to visit, and she would have to release a lie to stave off the frequent probing questions. Above all, fifteen years when Anita had to fake that all is well with their marriage, while she is actually dying emotionally. Every person she complained to among the pastoral cadre sided with the man, and she was left alone to bear her cross.
This pastor’s wife was also disclaimed by her husband who told his congregants in reaction to the divorce saga that Anita is not necessarily a Woman of God.According to Pastor Oyakhilome “Don’t act like those people. If you are married to a man of God, it doesn’t make you automatically mature. You can make mistakes; you can do something that is wrong. But some people expect the wife of a minister to definitely be at the level of that minister and so they may be looked upon and the expectation may be like that, but it’s a positional thing”.He clarified his theory by saying that “If a man of God is married, it doesn’t automatically mean that the wife of a man of God is therefore a woman of God.
“That’s not the way it is in the Bible.” Pastor Chris also added that “That’s why you don’t really find the wives of men of God mentioned in the Bible. How many of them? Who was Peter’s wife, did you ever know her name? You never find that out. Who was John’s wife? Did you ever read the name? What about all theother Apostles? How many of their names are written in the Bible. You never find their names.”
Anita Oyakhilome actually proved that she has fear of God in the manner she worded her divorce plea. She opted to use the word “inappropriate relationship with female staff members” instead of out rightly accusing her husband of adultery.According to the statement, “the wife has discussed with the husband his appropriate relationship with some of his female staff members. She has explained that this has given her cause for concern. The husband has minimised her worries and taken no step to alleviate her grievances.”
Anita Oyakhilome could have said that her husband abandoned her and ran into the arms of sister A or B, or gospel singer C or D and left her roasting and murmuring in the house. Anita could have said that her husband is a hypocrite who says a thing and means another, but she veiled her grievances of years of abandonment by saying in the divorce file that “The wife feels that she has been used to portray and enhance the husband’s image as a family man when the reality is that there is no existing relationship between them. She feels that she has been present for official functions simply for his convenience.
On occasions she has been copied into his travel itinerary which has been given to him by his staff on a need to know basis”. “The wife has tried to discuss her concernswith the husband. He claims that she is carnal and he is insensitive to her feelings and her needs.”
Thus Anita had acted with much restraint in order to preserve the integrity of Christ Embassy and the work of evangelism, and all she got for her discretion was hate messages all many sections of church members who wanted her to sacrifice her marriage to keep them in a rhapsody of deceit.
This woman, according to the testimony of many British residents who attend their church, is one person who is always willing to give gifts to the needy. She is ever ready to counsel people and does not breed class. She is a patient listener who laboriously introduced many things in the church for which the glory goes to her husband. Londoners believe that she is not that demon theywant to portray her as. Those who know her closely have attested to an affectionate good naturedness and stickler for details.
Whatsoeverthing some misguided church members want to think, Anita had lived a lie formany years. Anita was said to have became born again at believers Loveworldcampus fellowship at Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma, while Chris was thepastor. She had probably paid her dues as a Christian and knows what it is todeceive the congregation. She cannot deceive herself and the church anymorethus she opted for divorce. Divorce, according to scripture is unbiblical, but between deceiving a congregation that already knows the truth but pretends otherwise and staying in unfulfilled marriage, which is better. It is a matter between her and her conscience.
Last year, a Nigerian personality blogger by name Ese Walter was lured by her Senior Pastor in Abuja into a cozy hotel bed space in London and after two weeks of adultery, the man cleaned up, returned to Nigeria and told his congregation to shout some Hallelujah. The sin partner was arrested by the Holy Spirit and she sought a meeting with the COZA Chief to resolve the burden of guilt. She was continually shunned and described as agent of satan even by other senior pastors in the church until she turned the internet into the confessional. Ese Walter freed her conscience and probably escaped eternal damnation but the entire Christendom took the brunt of the exposure.
Anita has chosen to free herself from a life of deceit and lies. The truth had set her free. However, I still counsel her that if the misbehaving preacher husband demonstrates a verifiable change of heart, she should consider him back and so that somebody can shout some more Hallelujah. Fifteen years of adulterous endurance in the midst of charismatic rhapsody is not easy and Anita Oyakhilome sure needs all the defense and understanding she can get- Let somebody shout a better Hallelujah!”
Written by Obinna Akukwe
What a sad tale here!
‘Valuable is lost’ and ‘lost of valuable’. They sound alike and sound differently, right? That is just the case of this divorce. Divorce and bringing disrupute to the name of Christ which one is preferred? Use ur mind!
No one can judge absolutely right between any husband and wife. Why? U can never know the WHOLE truth. You cant be told ALL the details. U might have a handful stories that are full enough for u(just u) to judge or comment. But the real truth is that untill both parties sit with u to questions, u cant have enough.
And I bet with you that even at that, u cant have more than 55% of the real stories behind the scene. The best way to handle a couple is to make themselves their own judges. Else, even their kids, if they take sides, will be offending God unknowingly.
Marriage issues are the most complex to get involved in. Be careful what u say at a time as this. You might be pilling up restitutions for yourself without knowing on time.
The best person, who knows what to do are Pastor and Pastor Mrs Oyakhilome. I mean the two of them. Honestly, why the matter is now complicated now is because third party or parties have been allowed into it. See, Yoruba says ‘friendship is sweetest with two parties’ 3 is multitude.
You have answered the puzzle without you noticing it in your write up. She has been coverng up. That is the key. Obviously, if she had opened up 15years ago, they would have separated since then. There must be that cover up to keep the home.
Ths is what mean: he/she offends you, you need not blow it up simply because you think u need to be pited from a third party or parties. Instead, talk with him/her.
Talk to her/him.
Look here, there are a one thousand and one tools a woman/man can adopt to keep his/her home. If u want ur home broken, go to the road junction and start crying thinkng that u will have pity from outsiders. Its a dangerous thing to do. Why?
1. Many are really jealous of ur home that to u is bad.
2. Many are envying of the home. I mean they want u out so they could get in.
3. Most people’s home are stinking with both death and living maggots. I mean that most homes dont just have 1 third of the kind of peace, joy u posses n ur home.
4. Based on 1,2,and 3, 98% of the people u complain ur marriage to, do not have any useful, and practical solutions to ur complaints.
My suggestons:
Like I have discovered, nothing works like you to ‘FARM FOR YOUR FARM’, ‘FARM YOUR FARM’ ‘FARM IN UR FARM’. I mean: face ur business. He/she was ur sole business when u ppl started the relationship. The boat cant take more than just the two of u till eternity. Thats why children leave the parents to form thier families. Afterall they also left.
Even ur mother/father are all third parties. Keep them veeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeery faaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaar away from your home. I mean avoid their intrusion into ur home matters. Thank God, most parents dont poke nose again like before. U remember ‘Wives And Mothers’ I think by Sehinde Arogbofa(my former Principal). And please, dont poke nose into your children’s homes, too.
My friend, I have no side on this matter. Why? It is a simple matter that was allowed to grow micro bacterial, turned into virus and …etc. The cure is also simple. U and I know. But I cant finish everything here for now.
May God uphold His church. …Looking unto Jesus, the Author and Finisher of our faith. Whatever, happens, all is well by His grace.
(OluVictor)
it is so painful 2 bear dis physical hatred 4rm pastor chris…..sleeping wit church members & abdoning ur own wife alone in d house 4 months…dats a wicket life & u cal urself a globa pastor.wot a shame & disgusting…pastor chris is nt worthy 2 b call a pastor again 2 me
To be sincere am shot of word concerning my Pastor’s family,I joined them in 1994 at Oregun Ikeja.this couple loved each other so much that never in this life will we imagine what is happening in their marriage today,flankly I don’t know what to say.Am only asking God to intervene their marriage urgently in Jesus Name.Amen.
Obinna Akukwe, your studity,ignorance and lack of reverence for holy matters is unbelievable. If you do have any knowledge about God and the things of God, then shut your trap! I am sure that you are not even born again. Your lack of intelligence and creativity is so sadly exposed in this trash you posted about matters which are too high for you. Stop manifacturing lies about Pastor Chris daughter. She did not tweet any such things as you lied about. You just want cheap sensationalism. Your sins will find you out, dummy. Be more creative and get a life for yourself. Idle tattler!
……and you my friend, are a pastor?
Am sorry pastor precious but are you really a pastor?ofcus now it obvious the kind of men of God we have in this church
What I have said before is what I say again now. I don’t know Pastor Chris or the wife, Pastor Anita but I maintain that the major fault is with Pastor Anita. If she has been seeing these traits in Pastor Chris and she talked to him several times and not seeing a change, then the next thing is to see someone who has spiritual authority over him and that is the father & mother of Pastor Chris. He cannot be too big for his parents to talk to as okro plant cannot be taller than the owner. Honour thy father and thy mother, says the bible. Good parents do not fold their hands and watch the marriage of their children crumble, moreso when the parents of the husband are still alive. It is a bad thing for the wife to report the husband to her own parents. Pastor Anita went too far to go to lawyers. No one has called Pastor Chris a guiteless man. He put his ministry above his wife and that is a big mistake. I pray that Pastor Anita can withdraw this matter from lawyers so that amicable and peaceful settlement can take place. I’m weary of hearing divorce announcements everywhere in the world. Let Christians heal the world!
thanks
Pastor Precious Ezewuzie, instead of committing more sin by calling people all sorts of names, you Guys should try and see how the family of your Senior Pastor comes back together as one so the church can forge ahead. I don’t know the level of you spirituality but it is obvious the you don’t care about what is going on rather you are out to defend your pastor and render abuse on people, let me advice you pastor precious that the first mission field for any pastor is his Family. Let those who matter and members of the senior members of your church pray and seek God’s face to settle this matter and bring this family on one page for the work to Go on. Tell your pastor to give attention to his family if he is not and always live with them, that was why God created a family, to live together. Why will your pastor want to go for Programmes with other members of his church especially female members and leaving his wife out, is his wife not a Pastor? You Guys should come together as a church and find solution to this problem and stop showing you ignorance to the whole world though your myopic defence of your Man of God.
Fake news dey never did anything like devours. neither did all these ruBbish rumors ever happened haaa!
I lack wrds †̥ express how I feel,but I pray that God will remove that spirit of pride in my pastor nd let him do whatever is necessary †̥
Win back his wife. Pastor chris nd pst Anita thot me d wrd of God nd i’ve grown †̥ love nd c dem as role models. Benny hinn had similar issues yrs ago,he had †̥ ask his congregation †̥ join hm in prayers nd d wife came back,note that he didt slander her b4 his followers Leadership is by example. However I shall continue †̥ pray for them. The implication of divorce on d church will cause alot of exodus movement frm d church bcos we r all children of God nd we also study d bible.pst Tom,ken nd others shld advise pastor accordinly. The essence of living the pulsating life of Christ is †̥ make heaven at last.
See how this writer is pretending as if he/She loves Pastor Chris’s wife, i can see through you, you don’t love her. You just want to make money off people who read your blog, if you hear anything about her tomorrow, you will be the first to judge. Why do we do the things we do?? What’s our motive. God judges motives. hen you see pple querelling and you go public about it, when your turn comes, be sure to embrace the publicity with happiness….. Don’t you have issues in your own marriage and Family? Say you don’t have let’s know how truthful you are!!! you have bigger issues than Pastor Chris’ issue!!!, I have, Pastor Chris has, all the people that commented have one family issue or another, either in their immediate or extended family……..Jesus said you should remove the LOG in your own eye first… Who am I to judge another person’s marriage???, I can only pray for God to quieten the situation so it doesn’t escalate and concentrate on solving my own problems, nobody will give me award for minding another people’s business!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Well,all we need do as co-believers is keep praying for God’s intervention that this union be restored.this’ the sector d devil attacks most.
My kind advice to people is that,they,mind what they utter.Pastor chris remains God’s servant and what you can’t say to God and go free u shouldn’t xpect to go free if u say same to his annointed.
Am not a Chris Embassey member,but its scripture that whoever pointed accusing finger or insult God’s servant bcos they faulted at some point have never go unpunished.
May be he is not her biological father how can a child reject her real father good examples for these that marry from overseas can she swear that she has never slept with another man despite her husband miss anita
What did you expect? By their fruits you shall know them. She needs prayers to get married to a Naija, settle down and raise a family, to know “how far”!
let de whole world see what type of man he is.he wil never admit to his mistakes,pride wil not allow him.then whose son is he trully is.may de true god consol anita and ,many many many women who has being enduring years of deprivation,loneliness and hearthbreak.
Pride,ego won’t let the men he needs to go on dieting..scold the woman all you want,God’s word is sharper than two edged sword,more precious than gold.saying she’s canal is fine with me based on this topic,i tell you s*x is the God of this present world.if you prioritize it over everything you are also a slave to it.i feel for this generation.please give the woman all the hatred in your belly.Do you know that God hates adultery at all?seem like you most are entrapped in misorgist mindset.Am just to sure if the woman was one into this act most will cast the first stone and your farewells will be so awesome for her.
Even your basic facts are not right going to show how twisted and biased your story is. the media just blows everything out of proportion and adds silly lies presenting them as facts. May God help you. Thank God the battle is now over.
You guys should stop judging pastor Chris and his family. We all didn’t witness any of the drama but you’re commenting and posting trash. Criticising people you know nothieng about. If God be for them, you guys can’t be against them. The bible says love thy neighbours as you love thy self. Don’t judge others if you don’t want to be judged. Pray and interceed for his family and not criticise them. Please and please . Case you don’t know you mocking God thinking you’re mocking pastor Chris coz he’s a child of God unlike you guys. A word is enough for the wise. Thnk you.
Hmmmmm I don’t want to call names of guys Dat have commented previously, but all I have to say is Dat pastor annita is not a mad woman who have labored Ds much n Ds far n want to destroy it with her own hands. I was a pastor’s wife for over a decade too so I truly understand pastor annita’s cry n in all Ds she was more spiritual never used any harsh word for hubby, a pastor’s wife is always in a position where nobody believes her cos the congregation sees there pastor as God, it’s just a petty Dat Christmas embassy does not have profound men of God Dat could seat both of them down n address Ds issue if they refuse then they both be suspended or expelled after all they say d church is church of God not for man. Only God knows pastor annita’s pains n the worst of d pain is when u are crying out loud n the person’s you cry out to just don’t get u they see u as the problem only God n christ Embassy leaders n congregation can save Ds marriage all Ds daughters if jezebel leave men of God alone, when their wives married them if they dash dem to u u’lk not take don’t see d glory now n want them I beg u in God’s name. You can also help them if they make d pass on u, after my divorce I started attending a church in Benin I was a dedicated worker d pastor started making passing on me like where are u? Y didn’t u come to church Ds week i’ll be like pastor am sorry but work took me to Abuja he’ll be like Ok should I come over to Abuja to see u I miss u, common just 4-5days away from church? It became consistent, I had to stop Dat church, cos I knew he is a great man of God but d fresh was at work. All am saying is Dat christ Embassy’s leaders n congregation helped destroyed Ds marriage
Hey Moses wife for decades, is ur husband in d same call and rank with pastor chris? Don’t try to convince God on this matter, neither do pastor chris ask for your judgement over this matter on media. Hypocrisy trying to make herself judge before God.
The truth is no one can know the whole truth between hubby and wife when it come to such issue. I believe God does not like divorce and she knows so upon which condition would she say she has divorce the man to God?
But who are we to judge anyone.They are humans like us.Let he who is without sin be the first to cast a stone
i heard everything o, but mr or mrs writer;if you are having headache,is cutting off the solution?
Now that she has embarras herself,her husband,the church redeemed by agony death of christ,i think you and she and now certisfied?
the world of God says ,if we beleivers has issue inbetween one another,we should not go for worldly councel nor even worldly judge, rather we should settle it ammicably,because we are the one to judge the angel in heaven. or is this not in you and your sister anita’s bible?
so,Pastor Anita is breeding divorce mentality bride for christ? while Jesus is coming for church without spot or wrincles.
i think the solution here is intensive prayer and talks instead of filling for divorce!
she has time to file for divorce but no time to pray to retain and sustain her family as a woman of God?
wise woman builds her home while the other one ………. finish it yourselfs.
A miracle happens at the consummation of the wedding covenant where Yahweh has supernaturally joined these people into one. No judge or piece of paper can change that, which is why the marriage covenant ceremony is still the oldest and only covenant ceremony in the world that still exists. 3 Nowhere in scripture does YHWH condone divorce and Yahshua clearly states that if one leaves their covenant spouse and marries another it is consider as adultery.
Obinna Akukwe that comes to Pastor Chris’ church and listens in disguise of being a member just to get a story! I don’t blame you tho, there’s no food for you unless you publish this… This is the only way for you to survive and keep a roof over your head… i look forward to seeing you on judgement day!!! you and your supporters!!! ha ha ha! Its so sure for you guys… so sweet! You will remember this post!
It is not easy to be a pastor s wife. Pls pastor Chris for the sake of the church and enternity reconcile with your wife and put the devil to shame how I wish u had a son.