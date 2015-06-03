CONFIRMED: Biblical Queen Sheba Died And Buried In Nigeria | PHOTOS

A site, hidden away in the dense rain forests of south-western Nigeria is believed to be the burial ground of the biblical Queen of Sheba. This burial site is itself located within a large area which is surrounded by the ancient Eredo earthwork and is believed to be the wealthy Queen Sheba’s Lost Kingdom.
The small, sleepy village of Oke-Eiri, located on the outskirts of Ijebu Ode, in Ogun State, hosts this burial site of the ancient Queen, and has been the destination of local pilgrims for centuries who come to pay homage to the sleeping legend.
The Christian Bible described the queen as a women of immense power, intellect and wisdom, who came to visit King Solomon when she heard of his outstanding wisdom. It was recorded that she came with “a very great caravan of camels, carrying spices, large quantities of gold and precious stones”. It was also stated that “never again where so many spices brought into Israel as those the Queen of Sheba gave to King Solomon”. In Islamic tradition, she is commonly referred to, as Bilkis, Bilqis, Balqis or Balquis by the Arabs, who believe that she came from the city of Sheba, also called Mareb, in Yemen. Historical and archeological studies revealed that there are many links between the Biblical queen and Bilikisu Sungbo of Ijebu land. The Queen of Sheba is said to be associated with ivory, eunuchs and gold. Ivory and gold are known to be very abundant in Nigeria at the time, while eunuchs were present in ancient West African palaces.
A team of British scientists working with Patrick Darling Archaeologist at Bournemouth University discovered the remains of an ancient kingdom deep in the Nigerian rainforest.
Each year, thousands of pilgrims come to honour what they believe is the grave of the queen of Sheba. This is a spot bare of vegetation in the Nigerian rainforest where tall trees have become entangled with canopy foliage, festooned with spider’s webs and falling leaves, creating a gloom that inhibits vegetation.
A team of British scientists may have rediscovered the centre of one of Africa’s greatest kingdoms – and the possible burial place of the legendary Queen of Sheba.
Strange but let the team of researchers do more. Where was her kingdom before she was buried in Nigeria, I learnt that she’s from Ethopia, east Africa
Another news to distract our attention from the evils going on in this country. Another British lies, even during colonisation they couldn’t discover it then, why now. Lies. The same way they said mungo park discovered river Niger, where our people have been fishing
Guy I also give it a doubt when I first heard it,but is very real and confirmed, she was been buried in one village called oke eiri in ijebu ode Ogun state. ….
It is unfortunate that our history or anything Africa is nothing to some people. The above is true and proofed scientifically and biblically.
Sheba (arabic saba) is the ancient semitic civilization in Yeman, And the Queen ruled all the way till Egypt/ Ethopia. Now how on earth did they manage to connect this to Ogun state, absolutely , no idea…Nigerians like to believe anything said by Oyibos… and by add the phrase “CONFIRMED” just does not make it a fact.
Don’t think that way Shaban, our ancestors had been traveling through horses, even do you know some Sudanes drove out of their land through war are now in nigeria through act of walking. We are all contingent of Ethoipia, Egypy and Sudan, which are the world that extended to ancient Mesopotamia[Middle East], but then in these ancient time it was Yoruba language and culture that rule the world. The ancient Hebrew and ancient Arabs spoke Yoruba language.King Saba and prophet Mohamed before God and man spoke Yoruba language, and king Saba was an Ijebu Yoruba queen, fact to this my claimed is the noun ‘Jebu-site’ that appeared in Biblical text, Jebu were to the kush[kushita] family, of which Sabe belong to, and queen Sabe was burried among his Ijebu Yoruba family where they resettle after the lost of their original Mesopotamia homes, that includes Arabic -saudi, Istrael, Yemen, Egypt, Sudan and Ethoipia.
How did she get to nigeria? and what scientific link are we talking about< You carried out genetic test or you met a written document . get out joo, you just want to draw attention. people go there to pray, was she a christian or a moslem? she went to see Solomon's temple does not make her a christian.
Prophet Sulaiman is a muslim acording to the Qur’an and so was his wife. because they are used to worshiping the sun in sheba doring her time but she later converted to muslim true sulaiman. But Allah knows best of her tomb. And we are Muslims and not muslem
Believe this, you will believe anything.
odi egwu.
Pls all what is said is true and if you want to confirm it go to Ijebu ode the place is called bilikisu sungbo and in eredo EPE the dried river is called odo sungbo
It coul be true.Ethiopia represented a whole Africa then.Indian represented a whole of Asia…
There was Ethiopia which represented the whole of Africa, there was nothing like Nigeria then. Or would u deny that some Nigerian words are not in the bible? Check your bible and you’ll see the word Abia. It’s not a coincidence.
It could be true, but Nigerians don’t even believe that they have something of pride now, so they won’t believe even if it was true. And that’s sad. If not for pilgrimage, many Nigerians believed that Israel was in heaven not on earth.
The queen of Sheba was never a black woman. Oh! I remember now. She was Igbo. Her name was Olamma. I hope you believe that!
You don’t know that ancient Igbo were of Yoruba kindress, that latter move out, that is why the meaning of the noun Igbo is within Yoruba language, Olamma can not have meaning in Igbo language ecept through Yoruba language, right spelling of Olamma, is Olamo, but with varint meaning, Ola mens riches,or ‘tommorow, ‘mma’ from ‘mo, meaning ‘kown’,but if is of ‘omo’ abbrevaition it would means ‘child’.
This is not news or a new discovery. My father told me about the story in the 70s. The place is actually along Ijebu ode-ibadan road. The myth or story was while on exile, she died or was buried at that spot. People from all over the world come to that spot yearly to celebrate Queen Sheeba.
Interesting! Only made for calming the nerves after a hard day’s work.Still at work and will return to the story for more scrutiny and authentication.
Wonders they say shall never end
Story 4 d Gods…
Dis is real &truth.I watched d story on one programme called ‘Aditu Eledumare’,whr I get 2knw dat any young female dat steps der wl neva born 4lyf.D place is an holy place and d archeologyist in der research believe dat her bones stil rest on.If Saudi (Mecca) and Israel (Jerusalem) discovered many bibical tins hw much other places.
Its funny. Many Africans have access to outstanding technology and mind blowing information gadgets but still tend to think like their anscestors of 100 years ago. While I Am not saying they are wrong they are not following due process in proving themselves right. Its a great leap from Ijebu Ode to Jebu-sites. While the kwa-ibo group of languages has traces in other language groups even as far away as the middleeast as a result of ancient egyptian Influences I find it hard to believe that Yoruba was the language of any other culture north of Kwara.
Its funny. Many Africans have access to outstanding technology and mind blowing information gadgets but still tend to think like their anscestors of 100 years ago. While I Am not saying they are wrong they are not following due process in proving themselves right. Its a great leap from Ijebu Ode to Jebu-sites. While the kwa-ibo group of languages has traces in other language groups even as far away as the middleeast as a result of ancient egyptian Influences I find it hard to believe that Yoruba was the language of any other culture north of Kwara or east of benin. As for bilikisun sungbo, I think we need more research.
yoruba and igbo are related languages.. niger congo b kordofian
Let no man deceive you!.
Why Is Nigerian Government Not Working On The Site Like The Pyramids Of Egypt And Collosium In Rome?
I don’t know why people disbelieve this story, but if were to be related to oyinbo. No one will doubt it. When are we going to appreciate good thing in our land?