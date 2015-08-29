Tuesday , 10 January 2017
I Might Not Marry My Baby-mama, Olamide Explains Why

Haliwud August 29, 2015

Super famous indigenous rapper, Olamide, has opened up on his relationship with his baby mama and long time girlfriend, Adebukunmi Suleiman.

The rapper stated that although they are still together, he has no plans for marriage now.

Here’s what the rapper had to say:

“We’ve been cool from way back and we’ve been together for almost 5 years now. It’s not just some random chic that came around from nowhere. That’s just it. But the question of marrying her, that one is very hard to answer because Olamide is not God. Only God knows tomorrow.”

5 comments

  1. Louis
    March 20, 2016 at 5:08 am

    U are such an inexperienced olamide, such a pretty little girl can also be ur wife oh maybe your not imperfect too. Maybe na wetin una juju man dey tell una. God forbid.

    Reply
  2. Samuel
    April 2, 2016 at 9:20 am

    baddo…. u better marry her o…. o else???

    Reply
  3. hassan olaitan idowu
    October 27, 2016 at 10:59 am

    Boss if u don’t want me to swell for u hmmm
    Bado u most I mean u most to marry ur baby mama
    I don’t wanna know any reason for u not or to marry her because she as been always be there for you so far before u have anything
    Now u are given stupid excuse
    But we are ur lovely fans nd we all fans want d best relationship from u with dat same babe
    Boss I love u u are d man but.
    If u don’t marry her as one of ur fans I will never listen to ur song in my life again
    Says by me olaitan idmessi a.k.a ghost raaaappperrr love ur

    Reply
  4. olaitan idowu
    October 27, 2016 at 11:12 am

    Boss if u don’t want me to swell for u hmmm
    Bado u most I mean u most to marry ur baby mama
    I don’t wanna know any reason for u not or to marry her because she as been always be there for you so far before u have anything
    Now u are given stupid excuse
    But we are ur lovely fans nd we all fans want d best relationship from u with dat same babe
    Boss I love u u are d man but.
    If u don’t marry her as one of ur fans I will never listen to ur song in my life again
    Says by me olaitan idmessi a.k.a ghost raaaappperrr love ur

    Reply
  5. Julius Adewumi
    January 10, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    i can’t blame the artistes all they want is a child but not marriage…..and i blame those chic that gave them beautiful/cute children without marrying them. what kind of history is that?
    you berra marry her cause i don’t know what you are searching for again?

    atleast you guys had been together for 5years…..hahaha BADDOOOOO.
    …SHEY NAH QUALITY YOU DEY LOOK FOR? I BELIEVE SHE HAS IT.

    And if you no won marry her, come marry me i go fit teach you the qualities you are looking for and move your senses right

    ***such a drama KING***

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


