British Pop star George Michael passed away at his home in Goring, Oxfordshire on Christmas day.

Michael’s publicist said that he had ‘passed away peacefully at home’ at about 1.42pm on Sunday, December 25.

The 53-year-old singer had previously battled alcohol and drug addiction. However, the circumstances around his death are currently unknown.

More details soon.

