Bride Arrives Wedding Venue In A Tractor!

Aisling Graham decided to go for the unconventional in her choice of vehicles for her wedding. “As I was putting my dress on, I heard the tractors coming up the lane,” Graham said. “So the dress went on pretty quick so I could go out to see the tractors… The owner had them shined and put ribbons on all of them.”
“I am from a farming background and I’ve been driving a tractor sincesil I was about 8,” she said. “I love the whole silage season and I love driving a tractor. So I said if was ever to get married, I’d be taking a tractor to my wedding.”
Her husband wasn’t left out of the fun as he showed up to the wedding with his groomsmen in some heavy duty lorries.