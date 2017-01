Mary J. Blige looks absolutely stunning in a tiny bikini as she flaunts her incredibly toned body on the beach during her birthday vacation.

The R&B singer posted this sizzling picture to Instagram that’s giving all of us serious #BodyGoals. Her cleavage is on point, and her toned tummy is something to die for! Not to mention, her hair and bright bikini totally compliment each other.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: