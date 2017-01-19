Monica Lewinsky scandal to be featured in future season of ‘American Crime Story’

A future season of American Crime Story is set to recreate the events of the Monica Lewinsky scandal that rocked the late ’90s.

Series showrunner Ryan Murphy has already begun meeting actresses to portray Lewinsky and her colleague Linda Tripp who secretly recorded Lewinsky’s conversations about her affair with then-President Bill Clinton according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Murphy and Fox have also acquired the rights to author Jeffrey Toobin’s best-selling 2000 book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President that chronicled the scandal and the resulting fallout.

Toobin also authored The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson which was used as the source material for the first hit season of American Crime Story.

Lewinsky famously claimed she had sexual relations with Clinton between November 1995 and March 1997. The reveal brought on impeachment hearings for Clinton who was acquitted by the Senate while other perjury and abuse of power charges failed in the House.

The Lewinksy-focused season would likely arrive after the second and third seasons of American Crime Story which will focus on Hurricane Katrina and the murder of Gianni Versace with Lady Gaga cast to portray Donatella Versace.

