Patrick Stewart to voice Poop Emoji in ‘The Emoji Movie’

English actor Patrick Stewart is headed for The Emoji Movie.

The 76-year-old Star Trek and X-Men icon will voice the Poop Emoji in the new animated film, Sony Pictures confirmed on its official Twitter page Wednesday.

“So excited to announce the distinguished @SirPatStew as Poop in the #EmojiMovie – in theaters August 4th! #SonyAnimationDay,” the company wrote.

https://twitter.com/SonyPictures/status/821784679388852225

Sony Pictures Animation had announced the news at an upcoming features presentation the same day, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Other new voices include Jennifer Coolidge as Mary Meh and Maya Rudolph as Smiler, a smiley emoji.

The Emoji Movie will star T.J. Miller as Gene, an emoji capable of multiple expressions, with Ilana Glazer as Jailbreak, a codebreaker emoji, James Corden as Hi-Five, a hand emoji, and Steven Wright as Mel Meh, Gene’s dad. Tony Leondis will direct.

“Emoji are expected to be one thing their whole lives. So I thought, what if one was born with not one, but lots of expressions … and how would that affect the status quo?” Leondis said at the presentation. “Everyone has felt different — it’s everyone’s story.”

The Emoji Movie opens in theaters Aug. 4. Stewart will also star in Wilde Wedding with Glenn Close and John Malkovich, and reprise Professor X, in the Wolverine movie Logan starring Hugh Jackman.

