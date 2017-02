Former Rangers Int’l player who currently plays for Nassarawa United, Henry Onweazu Obiekwu has reportedly died during a training session this morning in Nassarawa state.

According to the source, the Delta state born player who is popularly called Obun ngogo, slumped at the pitch during a training session with his colleagues and died instantly.

Source: BreakingTimes

