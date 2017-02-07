Man arrested for 77th time after getting stuck in chimney

A man in the US has been arrested, and booked into the same jail for the 77th time.

According to police in Alexandria, Louisiana, officers responded to the report of a man stuck in the chimney of a business early Friday morning.

Employees told officers that when they arrived at the business, they could hear a man yelling. They found he was stuck.

While officers were in route, police say the man was able to free himself from the chimney. He then reportedly threw a brick at an employee before running from the store.

Officers were soon able to locate the suspect. Police identify him as 41-year-old Matthew Mobley of Alexandria.

Police say this is the 77th time Mobley has been booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

This is Mobley’s 77th booking into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. He’s facing charges of attempted simple burglary and aggravated assault.

APD officers said in a news release that they did not locate a sleigh or any presents on scene.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: