Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday arrived at the Sam Mbakwe Airport in Owerri, Imo State ahead of a working visit.

On hand to receive him were the State Governor, Rochas Okorocha and some top politicians including: Senators Ben Uwajimogu, Ifeanyi Araraume, Osita Izunaso, Prof Anthony Anwukah.

Others are: Austin Chukwukere, DS Ugonna Ozuruigbo, JAFAC, Chief Tony Chukwu, Engr Emma Ojinere.

