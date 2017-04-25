Tuesday , 25 April 2017
Dino Melaye Performs His Hit Single “Aje Kun Iya” With A Live Band (Pics, Video)

Jo Daniel April 25, 2017

The amiable senator representing Kogi west, Dino Melaye never ceases to amaze Nigerians. This time, the controversial senator, in a video trending online is seen performing the remix of his latest hit song “Aje Kun Iya” featuring a live band in his country home, Kogi state.

Watch below;


