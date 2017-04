Dino Melaye Performs His Hit Single “Aje Kun Iya” With A Live Band (Pics, Video)

The amiable senator representing Kogi west, Dino Melaye never ceases to amaze Nigerians. This time, the controversial senator, in a video trending online is seen performing the remix of his latest hit song “Aje Kun Iya” featuring a live band in his country home, Kogi state.

Watch below;

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Ad ==> 3 fruits you need to eat at least once a day but you neglect, they will help improve your performance in bed