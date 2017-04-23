Sunday , 23 April 2017
Drake is Like A Brother To Me – Wizkid

Deolu April 23, 2017

Nigerian superstar and “Come Closer” crooner, Wizkid has said that Canadian Superstar, Drake is like his brother to him.

In his words;  “Drake is like a brother mehn.. He’s family. I met him through Skepta. Cos Skepta like introduced him to my music.. and he like jumped on the remix to ojuelegba..

We met, and we kicked it off.. We started making music, One dance, Come closer, now.. that family mehn, he always showing me love, showing my team love. Big shoutout to Drake.

 

Source: BreakingTimes


