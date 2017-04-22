Emeka Ike opens own TV Station

Emeka Ike is one of the talented and prolific actors who is known for his roles as playboy or Casanova in Nollywood movies.
The Nollywood veteran just shared a picture of himself and others touring his new TV station which he just completed.
Emeka Ike is now a proud owner of TV Station.
He wrote on his Instagram page alongside the picture:
“On a tour of my new TV station… NOLLYWOOD TV, coming on STARTIMES n TSTV abuja, with sen dino melaye… something they cant stop, is booting. Ngugi watiogo.”
See photos:
