Why Men Don’t Have Balls To Ask Me Out’ – Yvonne Okoro

Ghanaian actress of Nigerian and Ghanaian descent, Chinyere Yvonne Okoro, revealed she has been single for more than two years because men just do not have the courage to approach her.

In an interview last Friday during the launch of Glam Africa Magazine in Accra, the 32-year-old told showbiz

“The issue is men don’t have balls to come forward to ask me out because they think I am already hooked or perhaps I am very high maintenance”.

“Also, I may still be single because most people think celebrities are spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing partners but that is a very wrong perception.

“A good number of celebs are single because they are confused as to who to accept in their life. You see, you are not sure if the person is coming in because of your fame and money or the person wants to be with you because of real love” she added.

“It is not about money but if a man is not brave enough to come forward then I do not think I want to be with such a person. Anyway, who wants to be with a timid man? She queried.

Contrary to the perception people may have, she does not really have eyes for high society men. She is ready to date a man who will understand her and make her happy.

Asked if she has not come across such a man yet, Yvonne said “No I haven’t but I hope to meet him very soon”, she added.

Source: Gistreel

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: