14 dead Nollywood actors that are still alive on our screens

He died of causes suspected to be asthma on the set of a movie in August 2011 at age 66.

2. Justus Esiri

He died in a car accident in 2006 while returning from a movie location after a late night shooting.

The popular Nollywood producer died of an asthma attack in Enugu, in April 2014.

Elebuwa suffered a major stroke and was flown overseas for medical treatment. He died aged 65 in a hospital in India on 4 December 2012 and was laid to rest at Victoria Court Cemetery, Ajah, Lagos.

He died in February 2013 at age 70. He died of complications from diabetes in a Lagos hospital.

The actress died in September 2011 during a fibroid operation at age 56.

Peter Eneh 7.

Pete Eneh died in November 2012 after one of his legs was amputated at age 68.

David Ihesie 8.

The actor died in January 2012 at age 73.

9. Muna Obiekwe

He died of kidney failure in 2015.

Ashley Nwosu 10.

He died in April 2011 after a brief illness.

Peter Bunor 11.

He battled stroke for five years before dying in May

2015.

Kwame Owusu-Ansah 12.

He died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in May 2008, after sustaining injuries in a gory accident on the Accra-Tema motorway.

Dede One Day 13.

He slumped a died in December 2015 while performing on state in Aba, Nigeria.

14. Clem Onyeka