“Be Like Bobrisky” — Read Business Coach, Steve Harris Post about Bobrisky

There’s a trending post on Instagram, by Life and Business Coach, Steve Harris. The “From Friend to Fiance” author, shared a side-by-side throwback photo/recent photo of Nigeria’s King of Snapchat, Bobrisky, and then called on his followers to “Be Like Bobrisky”.

He wrote:

BE LIKE BOB!

You’ve gotta hand it to him, I admire Bobrisky business acumen .

Yeah, I do. .

Why? Cause he’s not afraid to be his AUTHENTIC SELF & OWN HIS SH**. .

Look at those pictures. That’s Bob before and after

Bob has a story of being insecure, ugly, sad and broke (which creates an EMOTIONAL CONNECTION you can relate to)

Today, he’s in the skincare business.

What does he sell?

If you said cream, then you’re wrong.❌

He sells TRANSFORMATION & LIFESTYLE

Bob recognizes that people buy the OUTCOME (the desired lifestyle of being noticed), not the VEHICLE (cream)

Bob knows his customers want attention that comes through glowing skin

So he CREATES that ATTENTION because he knows if he doesn’t have it, he can’t sell it. .

Bob gets noticed, so he can help you get noticed

Are you the epitome of what you sell?

Bob knows that a brand is a SUMMARY OF CONVERSATIONS people are having about you. .

No conversation = No brand.

He’s chosen a brand that people LOVE TO HATE and DOESN’T APOLOGIZE FOR IT

So when you talk about Bob, his bae or b*tt lift, it STIMULATES CONVERSATION and lifts (no pun intended) his brand. .

You’re there being “HUMBLE”, afraid to ruffle feathers because you can’t own your shit and you care what people will think about you

Who humility epp?

You’re not broke enough, that’s why!

Bob understands the POWER OF ATTENTION & how to keep it

Bob understands that business is about creating an emotional connection

No one buys a bag because it’s pretty, they buy it because it’ll make THEM LOOK PRETTIER, GET SOME FOLKS JEALOUS & GET THEM NOTICED.

Be like Bob.

Let your haters hate, customers pay and you keep cashing those cheques

This post is a business case study, not a theology lesson. I’m keeping it 💯 so, before you throw me to the dogs, read my comment below .

Responding to some commenters who expressed “disappointment” in him, Steve had this to say:

