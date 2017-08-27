Sunday , 27 August 2017

Jay-Z explains why he and Beyonce named their twins Rumi and Sir Carter

Jo Daniel August 27, 2017

Jay tells the Rap Radar podcast,

‘Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter. And then Sir was, like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir.’

Source: Rap Radar

