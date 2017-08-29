Man Who Uses Human Parts To Prepare Pepper Soup Caught | Photos

A suspected cannibal and member of a kidnap gang has been arrested by the police in Rivers State for killing, beheading and using body parts of his victim to prepare pepper soup.

A member of a notorious gang identified as Roland Peter, who allegedly kidnapped a Church Pastor, Samuel Okpara, killed and beheaded him, before using his liver, intestine and other internal organs for pepper soup and plantain porridge has been arrested by the operatives of the Rivers State Police Command.

The suspect was arrested while preparing the meal in his house at Abarikpo in Ahoada East Local Council of the state.

The victim, who hailed from Edoha in Ahoada East Local Council, was kidnapped on August 15, 2017, from his house.

The Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, told newsmen yesterday in Port Harcourt, when the suspect and 25 others were paraded at the state police headquarters, Moscow road, that Peter was allegedly in possession of the gang’s riffles.

The police boss disclosed that the gang is led by one Justus, popularly known as High-tension, who also hails from Abarikpo in Ahoada East Local Council. Ahmed said the suspect is helping in police investigation.

Ahmed said, “The command, in continuation of its onslaught against kidnapping, arrested one Roland Peter, a member of a notorious gang that kidnapped Pastor Samuel Okpara from the Edoha Ahoada East LGA in Rivers State.

“Pastor Okpara was kidnapped, killed and beheaded. His liver and intestines were used to prepare pepper soup and plantain pottage. The suspect was arrested while preparing the meal for his gang. He is helping the police in their investigation.”

The cannibal suspect confessed to have known the victim, Okpara, but denied using his body parts for pepper soup.He said: “Yes I know Pastor Samuel Okpara, but it is not true that I used his body parts for pepper soup. I am a servant of God, I am being paraded because the Lord said my kitchen shall be for everyone he created. So, I usually open my kitchen for everyone.

“One day, my wife told me a guy is in my house and I came and asked him why he was in my house, he said he is hungry and I ordered her to give him food because if you deny the guys what they want, they will r*pe your wife, kill you and your children. So, to save my wife and family, we gave him food and the police came in the night and arrested me.”

Asked what he used to prepare the meal, he said: “My wife cooked soup with fish not meat and it’s the same food we gave him, I am also a mechanic and the head pastor of God’s Tabernacle Church. So, I can’t lie.”