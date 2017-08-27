Photos: South African divas slayed on the red carpet at the DStv’s Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards

Last night, the maiden edition of DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards held in South Africa and it turned out to be a spectacular event with the ladies coming out and kiling it on the red carpet with stunning outfits.

The red carpet at the Sandton International Convention Centre was ruled by ladies in alluring gowns and men in elegant suits.

The likes of South African actress, Nomzamo Mbatha, Binang Matheba, Pearl Thusi, Thulisile Phongolo and many more made fashion statements on the red carpet and we can’t get enough of it.

See all the stunning outfits below…

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

