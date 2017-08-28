Monday , 28 August 2017

See Beautiful Photos From Daniel K Daniel’s Traditional Marriage

Nollywood actor, Daniel K Daniel, has taken to his Instagram page to share beautiful photos from his traditional marriage which held last Saturday in Nnewi, Anambra state.

He wrote:

Mi Familia!
ThankYou Everyone for the Love and the Messages. We appreciate! ❤️
I will respond to all messages as soon as I can.
Stay Blessed! 😇
#BossmanTalkingtoYou 😁

#TeeDkd17
#TheDaniels

The actor proposed to his cute fiancée, Beauty blogger, Teena, on his birthday in May this year.

Fellow actor Ken Erics Ugo among other top actors in the industry was in attendance.

See more Photos:

(Yabaleftonline)

