TMZ is reporting that Cardi B and her fiance, Offset of Migos rap group are getting million dollar offers to show their wedding on TV.

Multiple production sources confirmed to the media outlet that shortly after they got engaged, BET, VH1 and WE tv started making moves to seal the deal on a TV wedding special that could be worth about one million dollars.

The deal would reportedly be similar to what Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir had with BET to air their lavish wedding.

Source: TMZ

