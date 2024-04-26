Hilda Dokubo Expresses Sadness Over Death Of Colleague, Pa Zulu Adigwe

Hilda Dokubo, a Nollywood actress, has lamented the death of her male colleague, Pa Zulu Adigwe.

INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that Pa Zulu Adigwe died on Tuesday evening, April 23rd, 2024 at age 69.

Stanley Nwoke aka Stanley Ontop, a movie producer, announced his death on his Instagram profile, revealing that the cause of death has yet to be determined.

She took to Instagram to mourn him, telling him to rest in peace while noting how another moving library of the performing arts had left Nollywood.

The actress acknowledged how difficult it is to lose loved ones and begged for comfort for those mourning.

She wrote,

“Uncle Zulu, just like that Abi! Rest in peace. Nollywood another moving library of the performing arts just left us. This pain of losing loved ones is not easy. May all who mourn be comforted”.