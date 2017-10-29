“I Once Worked As A Mortician”- Actress Remi Surutu

Nollywood actress, Remi Surutu needs little or no introduction in the movie industry. The talented actress, in an interview, spoke about her acting career and how she has continued to stay relevant in the industry. Speaking on her acting career, she said; “I kicked off my acting career in 1985 with the classic TV series “Village Headmaster” and “Sparks”. My first paycheck as an actress was N35 for my role in the movie “Sparks.” I also earned N75 for my role in “Village Headmaster.” I then took a break from acting to work as a mortician at the popular funeral service company, Ebony Caskets. I returned to the Nigerian film industry after a few years.”

She added: “One of the things I am grateful for in my career is longevity and continued relevance. “I also think the fact that my parents exposed me to the best of education has made me the woman that I am today. I always tell people that the greatest gift you can give your child is a solid education. “If I were illiterate, I am sure we won’t be having this interview because I will be unable to express myself. I know that a lot of people are surprised whenever they discover that I can speak good English. I don’t blame them though, I guess that because I am a Yoruba actress, some feel I may be a dropout or unable to express myself in English.”

source: Theinfong

