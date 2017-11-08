“Being gay is not a crime in Nigeria, the detention of Bobrisky is illegal” – Bisi Alimi

Nigerian Gay activist, Bisi Alimi has called for the release of Bobrisky who was arrested yesterday in Lagos after Toyin Lawani allegedly accused him of stealing her cream and customers.

Toyin has denied this claim and got people thinking he was arrested because he came out as gay few days ago. Bisi Alimi has now reacted saying his arrest is useless because being gay is not a crime in Nigeria.

See his posts below…

source: Theinfong

