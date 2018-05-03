Politics, Trending

3 years Achievements of Buhari (Video) – Presidency

 

As Nigerians gear-up to mark Independence Day on May 29th, the presidency has released a video (Mini-Documentary) on what the President Muhammadu Buhari led government has achieved in 3 years.

According to the video posted to Twitter on Sunday, the mini-documentary explores “3 Years of Fighting Corruption; 3 Years of Visible Impact. (First in a series of documentaries to mark the 3rd Anniversary of the Buhari Admin) “.

See video below


