3 years Achievements of Buhari (Video) – Presidency

As Nigerians gear-up to mark Independence Day on May 29th, the presidency has released a video (Mini-Documentary) on what the President Muhammadu Buhari led government has achieved in 3 years.
According to the video posted to Twitter on Sunday, the mini-documentary explores “3 Years of Fighting Corruption; 3 Years of Visible Impact. (First in a series of documentaries to mark the 3rd Anniversary of the Buhari Admin) “.
President @MBuhari: "We cannot build an economy where corruption is the working capital." (March 2016) pic.twitter.com/54INO9zvKU
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) May 26, 2018