Adorable wedding photos of former Keke driver who met his wife while on duty

De Prince, who hails from Delta State, met his beautiful wife in his tricycle.

Years after dating her, they got married in the southern part of the country recently and even rode together in a keke.

Below is what he wrote:

God bless the former governor of delta state. Doctor Emmanuel UDUAGHAN for introducing Keke to delta state if not I would have not meet with my missing rib huh.And lastly thanks to almighty God for bringing her to my Keke despite the fact that my Keke is older than my late grand father lol.

My love for Keke no be small thing ooo’

While describing how they met then and how it all started, he wrote…

THIS IS HOW WE STARTED SOME YEARS AGO, she accepted me even with my condition and even loved me unconditionally, she bear me a child even when I don’t have anything to prove as a man… Now it’s my time to pay back and proved to her that I appreciated each moment spent with her…

Now I believed what God has join together no man can put ASUNDER to it.. It’s an advice to the whole world don’t discriminate anyone because no man’s condition is expected to be static for ever..

Please keep the date as we share our love on may 3RD @ OSUBI OPPOSITE THE AIRPORT AND also may 6th @ pti conference center…….. It’s going to be hot. We wish the couple a blissful marriage, blessed with glorious children.

