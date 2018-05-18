Ali Baba Shares Recent WhatsApp Chat He Had With Actress, Aisha Abimbola Before Her Death

Abimbola, popularly known as Omoge Campus, following the role she played in a Yoruba movie, Omoge Campus, is said to have died from breast cancer, though the cause of her death is yet to be revealed by her family.

Her many colleagues have paid tributes to her and now, comedian Ali Baba has shared the chat he had with her before her death.

In the chat, she revealed that she was sick but was making progress.

Below is what Ali Baba shared:

