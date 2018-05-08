Another Assurance! Davido Seals Multi-million Naira Sponsorship Deal For Girlfriend, Chioma (Photos)

Davido signing the deal on Chioma’s behalf
The multi-award winning superstar announced the deal on his Twitter on Tuesday afternoon as he shared photos from the signing of the deal as well as details of the contract.
He captioned the photos; “Today we signed a strategic Partnership and sponsorship contract with @dunesAbuja for “The Chef Chi Show”
“First endorsement and cooking show. Congratulations to Chef Chi (Chioma) @thechefchi.
“For Sponsorship: [email protected] #thechefchishow.”
Who’s ready for THE CHEF CHI cooking show???!!! #NewdealAlert powered by Dunes … coming to a screen near you !!! I don turn manager oo ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/oXNwOhQ1Yz
— Davido (@iam_Davido) May 8, 2018
