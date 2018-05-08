Local News

Another Assurance! Davido Seals Multi-million Naira Sponsorship Deal For Girlfriend, Chioma (Photos)

Weeks after popular singer, Davido broke the internet after gifting his girlfriend, Chioma a multi-million naira luxury Porsche, the singer has once again signed a sponsorship deal for her in Abuja.
 

Davido signing the deal on Chioma’s behalf

Man of the moment, Davido who flew to Abuja aboard a private jet with his girlfriend, Chioma on Monday to Abuja, has just sealed a partnership and sponsorship deal for her with Dunes Centre, Abuja.

The multi-award winning superstar announced the deal on his Twitter on Tuesday afternoon as he shared photos from the signing of the deal as well as details of the contract.

He captioned the photos; “Today we signed a strategic Partnership and sponsorship contract with @dunesAbuja for “The Chef Chi Show”

 

“First endorsement and cooking show. Congratulations to Chef Chi (Chioma) @thechefchi.

“For Sponsorship: [email protected] #thechefchishow.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

#BBNaija: Miracle’s Brother Gushes Over Cee-C (Photo)

2019: Aisha Buhari Reacts As Kemi Adeosun Officially Joins APC

Wow! See How Super Falcons Defender, Onome Celebrated Her 35th Birthday In China (Photos)

It Is Only Buhari That Can Tell Nigerians What He’s Suffering From – Adesina

How My Rich Family Friend Went Broke After Being Brainwashed By His Church – Woman Narrates

Ekiti PDP Primary: Senator Olujimi Steps Down For Prince Adeyeye

16-year-old Housewife Kills Her Husband With ‘Rat Poison’ In Kano

Horror As Trader’s Head Is Blown Off By Gunmen In Kwara For Refusing To Sell His Cigarettes

Comedian Kenny Blaq Shows Off Interior Of His New Home (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *