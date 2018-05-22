APC Must Go – Obasanjo Takes Message To Yoruba Leaders

Olusegun Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Monday visited the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

He was accompanied by his close ally, Otunba Oyewole Fasawe and Ayo Osuntokun. Obasanjo said it is a must to rescue the country from the hands of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), led federal government come 2019.

Obasanjo who was visiting Afenifere for the first time in 20 years, said he was in Akure, the Ondo state capital to pay homage to the leader of the the group, Fasoranti.

He commended Afenifere for standing by their belief, saying “you have been talking about the interest of Yoruba, while I have been talking about the interest of Nigeria. Our paths crossed. Our priority is now one. If we did not repair this country, it will be disastrous.”

Obasanjo, recalled how he was rejected by the group while seeking their support in the past, said ”I remember visiting Pa Abraham Adesanya thrice in Lagos before the election and I was asked to join Afenifere and Alliance for Democracy (AD) then, but I told them that AD was cul-de-sac.

“Pa Abraham told me if I join, things will change but I refused to join them. I went back the second time but they refused to work for my emergence.

“I went there again the third time but Afenifere maintained their stand, they refused to vote for me but I secured my votes outside Yorubaland, though they supported me in 2003 for my re-election”.

Fasoranti commended Obasanjo for his efforts at building a better country.

He expressed his dissatisfaction with the state of affairs in the country, noting that the country is not being run properly.

According to him “we are in full support of all the letters written by Obasanjo to President Muhamadu Buhari on the state of the nation. We are dissatisfied with the state of affairs in the country. The country is not being run properly.”

Fasoranti said Afenifere was in support of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and ADC.

He said “It will be the joy of everybody to present a formidable team to confront the evil government that is there now.”

Present at the meeting were Basorun Sehinde Arogbofa, Kole Omololu, Sola Ebiseni , Chief Akin Omosebi , Femi Aluko among others.

