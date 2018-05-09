Local News

#BBNaija: Cee-C Spotted Inside Private Jet With Davido And Chioma (Photos)

Chioma, Davido and Cee-C

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-C has shared photos of her relaxing inside private jet with Davido and his babe, Chioma.

Cee-C, Chioma and Davido were all in Abuja yesterday during an ad shoot.

While returning to Lagos, Cee-C joined the musician in a private jet.

She wrote: “Surround yourself with people whose definition of you is not based on your history but your destiny.” 

Then added: “If you ever look at a person, look closely and see their true beauty. Look beyond the glasses and shades that cover the hidden tears. Take a good look. See the way everything is hidden?

It’s not usually because of shyness. There’s more to all of it. There’s a soul there. It’s been running it’s entire life from it’s past. Fearing that for some reason it would be replicated again. This individual feels like it’s been haunted daily. All it ever wanted was to live in peace and love. We are not here to judge others. Every single human on this earth has a beautiful temple inside.

Respect them as you wish to be respected..”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Man Sets New World Record By Eating 30,000 Big Hamburgers (Photos)

Niger-Delta Militants Slam Jonathan Over Corruption, Looting

Revealed: You Won’t Believe What Loud Snoring Can Do To Your Skull

Actress Onyii Alex Pours Her Banging Curves Into Alluring Jumpsuit (Photos)

Lady In Tears After Undergoing 34hours Labour During Childbirth, Shares Touching Photos After Delivery

Drama As Angry APC Members Publicly Set Fire To Their Brooms In Kaduna (Photos)

Read What Sultan Of Sokoto Told Muslims To Do About PVCs

Serious Panic As Bus Carrying People Suddenly Explodes In City Centre

New Adorable Photos Of Vice President’s Daughter, Kiki Osinbajo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *