BBNaija: Cee-C Spotted Inside Private Jet With Davido And Chioma (Photos)

Chioma, Davido and Cee-C

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-C has shared photos of her relaxing inside private jet with Davido and his babe, Chioma.

Cee-C, Chioma and Davido were all in Abuja yesterday during an ad shoot.

While returning to Lagos, Cee-C joined the musician in a private jet.

She wrote: “Surround yourself with people whose definition of you is not based on your history but your destiny.”

Then added: “If you ever look at a person, look closely and see their true beauty. Look beyond the glasses and shades that cover the hidden tears. Take a good look. See the way everything is hidden?

It’s not usually because of shyness. There’s more to all of it. There’s a soul there. It’s been running it’s entire life from it’s past. Fearing that for some reason it would be replicated again. This individual feels like it’s been haunted daily. All it ever wanted was to live in peace and love. We are not here to judge others. Every single human on this earth has a beautiful temple inside.

Respect them as you wish to be respected..”

