BBNaija: More Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of Leo And Ifu Ennada Surface

 

Leo and Ifu Ennada

Abusalami Photography has released more lovely pictures of Leo and Ifu Ennada which were shot with the concept of pre-wedding photos to paint the beauty of love.

Several fans believe the duo look good together and could endeavour to get romantic. Ifu Ennada claims to be single but Leo has openly admitted that he is seeing someone.

The couple expertly explored both English and traditional wears in very colourful photos. Leo and Ifu whose pair was named LIFU managed to survive an eviction exercise during the BBNaija reality show before they were sent back home from South Africa democratically.

See more photos:

