BBNaija: The Day I Saw Housemates Having S*x In The House – Tobi (Video)

Tobi Bakre – one of the finalists of the Big Brother Naija reality show recently opened up to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, host of Rubbin Minds talk show on Channels TV about different occurrences during the reality show.

The 23-year old on being questioned about incidents of s*x during the reality show which lasted for 85 days admitted that he once spotted what looked like a heated s*x romp in the house.

He admitted that he was unaware of any s*x tape leak involving housemates until the show ended.

“I’m not going to mention any name but I know there was a day I just raised up my head…there was eye contact and there was activity in the direction”

Ebuka pressed him further to give clues about the couple involved in the dark corner romance but Tobi remained coy about the information.

He explained that ex housemates shouldn’t be vilified over the incidents of s*x on live TV as they were just being human beings.

Watch the video from 7:20 minute to get the full gist:





