Local News

#BBNaija: The Day I Saw Housemates Having S*x In The House – Tobi (Video)

 

Tobi

Tobi Bakre – one of the finalists of the Big Brother Naija reality show recently opened up to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, host of Rubbin Minds talk show on Channels TV about different occurrences during the reality show.

The 23-year old on being questioned about incidents of s*x during the reality show which lasted for 85 days admitted that he once spotted what looked like a heated s*x romp in the house.

He admitted that he was unaware of any s*x tape leak involving housemates until the show ended.

“I’m not going to mention any name but I know there was a day I just raised up my head…there was eye contact and there was activity in the direction”

Ebuka pressed him further to give clues about the couple involved in the dark corner romance but Tobi remained coy about the information.

He explained that ex housemates shouldn’t be vilified over the incidents of s*x on live TV as they were just being human beings.

Watch the video from 7:20 minute to get the full gist:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Shock As Warren Buffet Loses Billions For The First Time In 9 Years

Jungle Justice: Young Man Allegedly Beaten To Death Over Stolen Rods In Rivers State (Photos)

#BBNaija: Tobi Poses With Banky’s Wife, Adesua Etomi

First Lady Jumps Into Lake To Rescue Drowning Dog

Shocking Video Of Nigerian Soldier And Police Officer Exchanging Heavy Blows In Broad Daylight

Herdsmen Killings: AK47 Rifle Dealers Paraded By The Police In Benue State (Photos)

Nollywood Actress, Rosaline Meurer Breaks Internet With Latest Photos

Juliet Ibrahim Posts Hot Photo On Instagram Amid Break Up Rumours With Iceberg

Veteran Broadcaster, Gbenga Aruleba Relieved From Anchoring ‘Focus Nigeria’ On AIT

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *