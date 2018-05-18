Beautiful Lady Ends Up Dead After Hiding Bag Of Cocaine In Her Mouth When Stopped By Police (Photo)

A teenager died after hiding cocaine in her mouth when police randomly stopped the car she was travelling in, Metro UK reports.

Police found nothing when they searched the car Georgia Cassidy, 19, and her boyfriend were travelling in.

But hours later, Georgia had a serious seizure while in the car park of The Punchbowl pub in Sefton Village, Merseyside. She died from cocaine toxicity in Aintree hospital three days later, on February 14.

Merseyside Police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug and released under investigation.

An inquest today heard Georgia, from Kirkby, was a ‘much loved daughter and family member’.

She was a former pupil at All Saints Catholic School, and later worked as a beauty therapist at Define Hair and Beauty on Scotland Road in Liverpool.

Heartbroken friends paid tribute to ‘gorgeous’ Georgia in the days after her death, who they described as a ‘beautiful and lovely’ young woman.

One wrote online: ‘Absolutely heartbreaking. I can’t believe it, thinking of you all, such a beautiful girl.’ Coroner André Rebello told Georgia’s family there was ‘no suggestion that she had any connection with drugs’, adding: ‘Tragically, her death has occured from an accident.’

He added: ‘Clearly the only people that benefit out of these tragic events are […] the drug dealers and the people at the top of the chain.

‘And they earn an awful lot of money out of the upset and destruction and chaos caused to families like Georgia’s.’

The coroner noted that Georgia was clearly a popular teenager, telling her family: ‘The more you love someone and the more they love you, the greater the hurt from loss when somebody dies.

‘And therefore it’s evident to me that she was a very much loved daughter and family member.’

The coroner confirmed that police were still investigating the man who was arrested, and who was not named during the proceedings.

He recorded a verdict of accidental death at Liverpool Coroner’s Court.

