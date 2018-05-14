Ben Bruce, Dino Melaye and 2 Other Nigerian Lawmakers That Electorates Have Tried to Recall

A recall is petition submitted by electorates of a constituency for withdrawing their elected representative from a Legislative house. When recalling a legislator, a petition is submitted to the Chairman of INEC, signed by more than 50% of the Registered Voters in the constituency, followed by a verification; and then a referendum.

The Constitution allows for the recall of federal & state legislators. It has been tested severally in recent times but has not been successfully. Let us take a quick look at some lawmakers that electorates have tried to recall and what happened.

Ben Murray- Bruce:

Representing Bayelsa East. The attempt to recall him failed as the aggrieved group later apologized.

Senator Dino Melaye

Representing Kogi West, about 52.4% of registered voters in Kogi West submitted a petition to recall Melaye. Only 5.3% of the signatures were verified by INEC Nigeria. The process failed.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe

Representing Abia South Recall forms were distributed in 6 local government areas in his constituency on April 24, 2018. No signature has been submitted to INEC till date.

Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi

Representing Kaduna North The Concerned Citizens of Northern Kaduna District petitioned INEC to recall HunkuyiSuleiman but signatures gathered were not up to the constitutionally required number.

Source: EIE