Billionaire, Tony Elumelu Busted By Colleague Doing This In His Private Jet (Photos)

 

When you’ve paid your dues and can afford to eat roasted corn in a private jet and it becomes a big deal.

That is the case of Tony Elumelu, 55, who is one of the biggest private investors in the country. Despite his opulence, he still likes some food that are perceived to be consumed by the poor masses.

He was photographed by his colleague enjoying the roasted corn he probably bought by the roadside right in the comfort of his private jet on his way to Abuja.

Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu is a Nigerian economist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He is the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, the United Bank for Africa, Transcorp and founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation. As at March, 2015, he was worth $700 million.

