Candlelight procession for late Aisha Abimbola aka Omoge Campus (Photos)

The candlelight procession of late Nollywood actress Aisha Abimbola popularly known as Omoge campus who died and has now been buried in Canada was held last night.

A walk in honor of the deceased commenced from the Lagos Television in Agidingbi road to Shoprite in Ikeja.



A lot of notable Nollywood actors were there present at the Candlelight procession. Among whom are the President of the The Movies Ambassadors, Saidi Balogun, Afeez Owo and many other actors and actress as well as members of the family of the late actress.

The actress who has been described by family members as the sole breadwinner of their family will be missed for sure. It was reported that after the death of their parents, Omoge Campus assumed the role of the breadwinner in the family and was responsible for the upkeep of her siblings.



Her elder brother, Taiwo, who was obviously bereaved and still in shock on the death of his sister, revealed that the actress never joked with the well being of every member of the family

He said:

“We were all born and raised in Idumota, Lagos. We lost our parents years back and she had assumed the role of the breadwinner of the family. Aishat is a great personality in our family and we always prayed for her because she was indeed the pillar of support that our household had.

Before her death; she was someone who never joked with her family members and siblings at all. She was our mother and father and all. She will sorely be missed.”

Aisha Abimbola aka Omoge Campus reportedly died of breast cancer in Canada after a long battle with the ailment.

May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace, Amen.

-Akpraise