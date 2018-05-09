Cee-C shares more private jet photos with Davido & his girlfriend, Chioma

Cee-C has taken to her Instagram page to share more photos she took with Chioma and Davido on Davido’s private jet.
Cee-C, Chioma and Davido were all in Abuja yesterday during an ad shoot.
While returning to Lagos, Cee-C joined the musician in a private jet.
She has shared more photos writing;
“And we deserve some good after all the Struggles we’ve been through… #KingCee”
See her post below:
Recall that after sharing photos of themselves on social media and Davido complimenting the two beauties by calling them twins, Cee-c, Davido and Chioma are seen on new photos in a private jet on their way back to the centre of excellence.
This should be good for Cee-C and her brand.
