Cute video of actor, John Dumelo singing for his wife, Mawunya at their traditional wedding (Watch)

This past weekend, Ghanaian actor and one of the country’s most eligible bachelors, John Dumelo, traditionally got married to his gorgeous fiancee, Gifty Mawunya at her family house in Spintex, Accra.

The ceremony was attended by former Ghana’s President John Mahama and celebrities such as Ramsey Noah, Yvonne Nelson, Majid Michel, Christabel Ekeh, Nadia Buari, Selassie Ibrahim, and Jackie Appiah among many others.

See Photos here ICYMI

Meanwhile, one of the cutest moments at the star-studded ceremony was when an emotional John Dumelo sang Celtic Woman’s ‘Amazing Grace’ for his wife to show gratitude to God.

