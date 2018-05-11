Dad From Hell Arrested For Biting His 4-year-old Boy To Death Saying ‘He Was Cute Enough To Eat’

The man who allegedly bite his four-year-old son to death

A 28-year-old father from hell who bite his 4-year-old boy to death because he found him “cute enough to eat” has been arrested by security operatives for murdering his own child.

According to The Sun UK, the suspect allegedly chewed on his son to death in a bid to show affection for him while on a trip to the beach in the province of South Sulawesi, Indonesia.

The suspect identified only by the initials HB, was taking the child to Losari Beach in the city of Makassar, when the boy suffered unexplained injuries. His wife got a call saying the boy, identified only as AM, had been taken to hospital where he died shortly afterwards.

Police questioned his dad who told them the boy had been injured in a motorcycle accident. But police suspected he was lying after they carried out an autopsy on the tragic youngster.

While speaking to a correspondent, a police spokesman said: “We inspected the body and it turned out there were many wounds on him and they were not traffic accident wounds.”

After being questioned by police the dad reportedly admitted biting the boy several times on Saturday. He used the term “gemes,” which is an Indonesian word describing the urge to bite or pinch something cute.

The closest equivalent English expression: “You’re so cute I could eat you up!”. The term can also be used to describe the desire to inflict physical abuse due to annoyance.

It is believed the father experience both of these emotions when he allegedly killed his son. He is thought to have confessed to the crime telling police: “I bit him because I was really gemes seeing my child.”

