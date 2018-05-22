DJ Neptune unveils “GREATNESS” Album Cover with Track list

This is the year DJ Neptune commences the push towards “GREATNESS”and he urges everyone to do so, hence the title of his debut album “THE GREATNESS”.





A lot of hard work has gone into this project and he hopes you have fun listening to it, just like he did while making it and hope you won’t have eargasm.

The Album houses 13 sugar tracks, with 2 bonus tracks and an ample line up of featured artists and music producers such as Davido, Niniola, Mr. Eazi, Burna Boy, Mi, Phyno, CDQ, Olamide, Jesse Jagz, Maleek Berry, Reminisce, Mayorkun, Zoro, Slim Case, Yemi Alade, Mr. Real, Kiss Daniel, Small Doctor, Pasuma, Run town, Patoranking, Efya from Ghana, C4 Pedro from Angola, Willy Paul from Kenya, Harmonize from Tanzania and Larry Gaaga with production skills from Masterkraft, LengenduryBeatz, Magicsticks Beat, Young John, Ckay, Sossick, Spellz, Jay -Pizzle, GospelOnTheBeatz, Del B, Simba Tagz, JaysonBeatz, Fiokee, Teddy and Majorbangz, giving the album a much needed relish and a pan-African flow.

DJ Neptune urges the listeners to Pre-Order #Greatness the Album here , and get their grove on heightens, as these song’s potency on the album is a communal song for all.

Attendees at the Album listening event which took place at Nooks Lounge experienced an exclusive listening of all production; unveiling of the album cover and track list on the album complementing the feeling of a Pan-African sound, with a combination of West and East African artists featured.

It’s great to talk about what makes “GREATNESS” Album great, but you know what? It feels even better to be the first to listen to this Album, as a preorder link is available on Apple music iTunes stores so go grab yourself a copy of “GREATNESS” by the International DJ Neptune.

GREATNESS Album would be available on May 25th, 2018 worldwide on all digital stores; iTunes, MTN Musicplus, Boom Play, Spotify, Amazon, Apple music, Tidal and also on DJ Neptune’s website: http://www.djneptune.net.

This is the year DJ Neptune commences the push towards “GREATNESS”and he urges everyone to do so, hence the title of his debut album “THE GREATNESS”.

A lot of hard work has gone into this project and he hopes you have fun listening to it, just like he did while making it and hope you won’t have eargasm.

The Album houses 13 sugar tracks, with 2 bonus tracks and an ample line up of featured artists and music producers such as Davido, Niniola, Mr. Eazi, Burna Boy, Mi, Phyno, CDQ, Olamide, Jesse Jagz, Maleek Berry, Reminisce, Mayorkun, Zoro, Slim Case, Yemi Alade, Mr. Real, Kiss Daniel, Small Doctor, Pasuma, Run town, Patoranking, Efya from Ghana, C4 Pedro from Angola, Willy Paul from Kenya, Harmonize from Tanzania and Larry Gaaga with production skills from Masterkraft, LengenduryBeatz, Magicsticks Beat, Young John, Ckay, Sossick, Spellz, Jay -Pizzle, GospelOnTheBeatz, Del B, Simba Tagz, JaysonBeatz, Fiokee, Teddy and Majorbangz, giving the album a much needed relish and a pan-African flow.

DJ Neptune urges the listeners to Pre-Order #Greatness the Album here , and get their grove on heightens, as these song’s potency on the album is a communal song for all.

Attendees at the Album listening event which took place at Nooks Lounge experienced an exclusive listening of all production; unveiling of the album cover and track list on the album complementing the feeling of a Pan-African sound, with a combination of West and East African artists featured.

It’s great to talk about what makes “GREATNESS” Album great, but you know what? It feels even better to be the first to listen to this Album, as a preorder link is available on Apple music iTunes stores so go grab yourself a copy of “GREATNESS” by the International DJ Neptune.

GREATNESS Album would be available on May 25th, 2018 worldwide on all digital stores; iTunes, MTN Musicplus, Boom Play, Spotify, Amazon, Apple music, Tidal and also on DJ Neptune’s website: http://www.djneptune.net.