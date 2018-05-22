Entertainment, Gossip

Don Jazzy poses in front of his Bentley, Efe, Khloe, Mr. P others react

Don Jazzy recently shared a photo of himself and his white Bentley which is getting many celebrities and fans talking.

Don Jazzy shared a picture of himself on Instagram standing in front of his white Bentley Continental Flying Spur.

This particular brand of Bentley has a Nigerian market value of about N25 million.

Don Jazzy captioned the post thus: “I no rub cream for leg, no vex. At least the leg white pass the b…”

See his post below:

The photo received several reactions as Former Big Brother Naija Winner, Efe, Khloe, Ese Eriata, Tekno and many others also complimented the photo.

See their responses below:

