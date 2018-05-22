Don Jazzy poses in front of his Bentley, Efe, Khloe, Mr. P others react

Don Jazzy recently shared a photo of himself and his white Bentley which is getting many celebrities and fans talking.
Don Jazzy shared a picture of himself on Instagram standing in front of his white Bentley Continental Flying Spur.
This particular brand of Bentley has a Nigerian market value of about N25 million.
Don Jazzy captioned the post thus: “I no rub cream for leg, no vex. At least the leg white pass the b…”
The photo received several reactions as Former Big Brother Naija Winner, Efe, Khloe, Ese Eriata, Tekno and many others also complimented the photo.
