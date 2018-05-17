Local News

Face Of Nollywood 2018 Slays In Sultry Bikini Photos

 

Ella Agu

Ella Agu who is the current queen of Face of Nollywood Nigeria, 2018.

Ella contested alongside other beautiful contestants on the 18th of March 2018 at the Hotel Benizia, Asaba Delta state, Nigeria where top government functionaries, top business men and women, top celebrities where in attendance.

It was a two in one programme – Miss Nollywood beauty pageant and Nollywood Honour Awards 2018.

Miss Agu who is a 300L student studying Business Administration is one of Nollywood’s fast rising actress who is also a model and a dancer based in Asaba Delta state, Nigeria.  She is one of the big shots in Nollywood with good business skills. 

See more photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

How A Phone Repairer Got Into Trouble After Meddling In Fight Between Lagos Politician And His Wife

Loot Recovery & Convictions: EFCC Boss, Magu Reels Out His Achievements Under Buhari

Tonto Dikeh Steps Out With D’banj For A Friend’s Birthday Party (Photos)

FG Queries Envoy For Attending US Embassy Relocation From Tel Aviv To Jerusalem

Photos of Homeless Man Who Has Been Sleeping At Ikorodu Bus Terminal For 7 Days Without Food

BBNaija: Miracle Spotted With Hot Lady At The Airport

50 Firms Win Contracts To Lift Nigeria’s Crude In 2018/2019 (Full List)

Horror: Pilot And Co-Pilot Dead As Plane Comes Crashing Into A Hillside

Photos Of Muslims Trying To Sight The Moon In Kaduna As The Ramadan Season Closes In

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *