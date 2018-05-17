Face Of Nollywood 2018 Slays In Sultry Bikini Photos

Ella Agu

Ella Agu who is the current queen of Face of Nollywood Nigeria, 2018.

Ella contested alongside other beautiful contestants on the 18th of March 2018 at the Hotel Benizia, Asaba Delta state, Nigeria where top government functionaries, top business men and women, top celebrities where in attendance.

It was a two in one programme – Miss Nollywood beauty pageant and Nollywood Honour Awards 2018.

Miss Agu who is a 300L student studying Business Administration is one of Nollywood’s fast rising actress who is also a model and a dancer based in Asaba Delta state, Nigeria. She is one of the big shots in Nollywood with good business skills.

See more photos below:

