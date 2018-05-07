Herdsmen Attack: Buhari Approves New Military Battalion In Birnin-Gwari

Men of the Nigerian Army

Following the brutal murder of 45 innocent Birnin-Gwari villagers by armed bandits on Saturday, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a permanent army battalion in the area.

Armed persons on Saturday attacked residents of the Kaduna community. The bandits attacked Gwaska village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area at about 2:30 p.m., residents of the council area said.

The bandits came from neighbouring Dansadau village of Zamfara State, about 10 minutes’ drive to Birnin Gwari, residents said.

Several houses in the village of about 3,000 inhabitants were also set ablaze.

In a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, spokesperson to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, the government said it is concerned by the incessant banditry attacks and has been engaging with the federal government on the matter.

“The Kaduna State Government has received with sadness reports of the murder of our citizens by armed bandits in Birnin Gwari. The government has sent a message of condolence to the people of Birnin Gwari Emirate.

“Kaduna State Government is deeply committed to overcoming the unfortunate criminality and banditry being carried out against innocent citizens in Birnin Gwari local government.

“The engagements between the state and federal governments have yielded results.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a permanent battalion of the Nigerian Army in the Birnin Gwari general area.

“The new security arrangements also involve policing. The Inspector General of Police has already announced the creation of the Birnin Gwari Police Area Command and two new Divisional Police Headquarters.

“The State Emergency Management Agency, has also been directed to provide relief materials with immediate effect to the affected communities.”

Austin Iwar, the police commissioner confirmed the massacre of 45 innocent people in Kaduna. While speaking with Premium Times, he said: “Yes 45 people were confirmed dead and as we speak the state command have already deployed 150 policemen to the area to provide security,” he said.

“We will also deploy another 200 police officers by next week to help protect lives and property in Birnin Gwari. We are doing everything possible to secure the area,”

