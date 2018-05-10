Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

“I can’t support evil” – Man refuses to give his roommate & girlfriend privacy (Photo)

A young South African Man has gone viral on the internet for a very funny reason.

In school or even when two bachelors share a room, it is part of the guy-code (Don’t ask me where it is written) for a roommate to vacate the room or indeed the premises when his roommate brings home a girl.

However, this young south African man refused to leave the room, and he even took photos of the two lovers in bed (LOL).

Sharing the photo on his Facebook, he wrote;

My room mate just came back with his girlfriend. They have been here staring at me for 4 hrs. They think I will go outside to give them privacy. I cannot support evil. No way! Let me even start selecting my movies

Photo below;

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

#BBNaija: “I’m not aware of your beef with Toyin Lawani” – Nina replies Bobrisky

Beauty queen, Nneze Richards slams Rihanna for wearing Pope’s mitre to MET Gala

Davido replies Sophia Momodu’s shade

Meet billionaire daughter, Abimbola Adenuga, who shares the same birthday with her father, Mike Adenuga

“I Hate Having Enemies” – Nina Apologizes To Bobrisky

OAP Toolz launches lingerie line for plus-sized women (Photos)

Actress Rosy Meurer hints on getting herself a private jet (Screenshot)

Nigerian man manufactures a car with just N80,000 in Abia state (Photos)

Nigerian lady cursed by parents after she became pregnant out of wedlock becomes the family’s breadwinner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *