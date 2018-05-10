“I can’t support evil” – Man refuses to give his roommate & girlfriend privacy (Photo)

A young South African Man has gone viral on the internet for a very funny reason.

In school or even when two bachelors share a room, it is part of the guy-code (Don’t ask me where it is written) for a roommate to vacate the room or indeed the premises when his roommate brings home a girl.

However, this young south African man refused to leave the room, and he even took photos of the two lovers in bed (LOL).

Sharing the photo on his Facebook, he wrote;

My room mate just came back with his girlfriend. They have been here staring at me for 4 hrs. They think I will go outside to give them privacy. I cannot support evil. No way! Let me even start selecting my movies

Photo below;

