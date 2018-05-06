I Miss Being Held, Kissed And Touched – Tonto Dikeh Reacts After Heavy Rain

Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh admitted that yesterday’s weather condition which has been described as a moment for two loved up people messed with her head.

Mama King as she is fondly called had her thoughts flooded with memories of being in bed with a man. She said she is Born Again and enjoying her celibacy which no one can confirm.

Tonto Dikeh who has been linked romantically with several stars in the entertainment scene parted with her ex husband – Olakunle Oladunni Churchill over two years ago

Read her Instagram posts below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria