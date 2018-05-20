Entertainment, Gossip, Uncategorized

”If a doctored video is the only reason you have to say the IGP is not brilliant, then you are delusional” – PPRO Dolapo Badmus says.

Following the reports of a doctored video of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim K Idris, in a new post shared on her IG page, Zonal PPRO Dolapo Badmus, has said anyone who uses a doctored video to judge the IGP wrongly, is delusional.

She wrote on her page,

“My allegiance is to Federal Republic of Nigeria and my loyalty to the Inspector General of Police!!! ??‍????‍????‍?? I maintain it, if a video doctored by some set of criminals probably under investigation is the only reason you have, to say that a gallant and hardworking IGP is not brilliant then you are delusional! I say it again and now louder!!! I AM PROUD OF MY IGP!!! God bless NPF, God bless Federal Republic of Nigeria, God bless @opetodolapo . #protectiveservice#supercop #policeisyourfriend#loyaltyiskey?#saysomethingnicetono1coporbeblocked #thankyousomuch”

