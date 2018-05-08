Unlisted

Ifu Ennada Storms CDQ’s Birthday Party In Transparent Outfit After ‘One-Night Stand’ Saga (Photos)

Following their widely publicized spat some months ago, ex BBNaija housemate, Ifu Ennada and rapper, CDQ have reconciled.

Ifu Ennada was spotted at CDQ’s birthday party recently, an event she attended with transparent pants.

It will be recalled that while she was in the Big Brother Naija house, Ifu had called out the popular rapper, accusing him of dumping her after sacrificing so much for his music career. She claimed the singer forgot about her after attaining stardom.

Now that both Ifu and CDQ have been spotted together, it is apparent that all acrimony has been removed from between them. Ifu shared the photos of their meeting herself on her Instagram page.

