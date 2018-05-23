Ini Edo poses with her Black G-Wagon Benz (Photo)

Nollywood Actress, Ini Edo is unarguably one of the most successful screen divas and that is a fact.

The 36-year-old Akwa-Ibom Actress recently took to her social media to flaunt her whip as she wore a simple Adidas tracksuit and she looked quite stunning.

Sharing the photos, she wrote:

The race is not to the swift and the scholars…but to HIM that showeth Mercy. May the mercies and Grace of God be sufficient to us all ..Amen. Have a lovely Sunday y’all.

In related ‘whip showing off’ gist, Mavin Boss, Don Jazzy also recently flaunted his white Bentley continental flying spur.

Don Jazzy’s particular brand of Bentley has a Nigerian market value of about N25 million.

