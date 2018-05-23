Entertainment, Gossip

Ini Edo poses with her Black G-Wagon Benz (Photo)

Nollywood Actress, Ini Edo is unarguably one of the most successful screen divas and that is a fact.

The 36-year-old Akwa-Ibom Actress recently took to her social media to flaunt her whip as she wore a simple Adidas tracksuit and she looked quite stunning.

Sharing the photos, she wrote:

The race is not to the swift and the scholars…but to HIM that showeth Mercy. May the mercies and Grace of God be sufficient to us all ..Amen. Have a lovely Sunday y’all.

See photos below:

In related ‘whip showing off’ gist, Mavin Boss, Don Jazzy also recently flaunted his white Bentley continental flying spur.

Don Jazzy’s particular brand of Bentley has a Nigerian market value of about N25 million.

Read here ICYMI

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

VIDEO: 1da Banton – Jowo

Fans criticize Alex for donning a similar Outfit Cee-C wore yesterday (Photos)

Linda Ikeji replies Kemi Olunloyo, shows off Baby Bump

Why Nigerian ladies should be like Chioma — Davido reveals

Nina sets up a business consultancy firm

SARS operatives seen learning how to scam from suspected fraudsters after arresting them (Video)

Davido’s babymama, Sophia Momodu advises ladies on their relationship

Nina’s ex-boyfriend, Collins rocks Ifu Ennada in MC Galaxy’s new music video

Music: Mr Eazi Ft Slimcase and Mr Real – Overload

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *