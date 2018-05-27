“I’ve been proposed to 3 times” – Nicki Minaj tells ladies to know their worth

In a series of tweets on her twitter time-line, Nicki Minaj has dished out some pieces of advice to her female fans.

In her narration, Nicki Minaj opened up on how she has been abused emotionally, verbally and physically abused but she still maintained a fake smile all the time on social media just to look glam.

See tweets below:

#Queen, know your worth. I’ve been proposed to 3 times; asked by 4 boyfriends to have their child. Being emotionally, mentally, or physically abused just to crack a fake smile on the gram & show off a ring is not happiness. Being cheated on, humiliated, belittled… for the gram? — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) May 26, 2018

#Queen, know your worth. You were a Queen before him. You’ll be a Queen after him. He can’t make or break you. Being equally yoked is what you should strive for. Spirituality is key. Once your spirit can soar on its own, then you are ready to “allow” him the privilege of ur time. — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) May 26, 2018

Having men treat you like dog shit because they’re famous or have money is the new era we live in. Word to the gram. Arguing w|other women while defending your abuser is the new era. Word to the gram. #Queen 8|10|18 — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) May 26, 2018

New boy asked if I could have his baby in a year & a half. On God I said: “ain’t pushin out his babies til he buy da rock”. Then I busted out laughing. He said: “I’ll put a ring on it. I’ll do anything it takes”. Yet all I could think of his how much I love my new found freedom. — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) May 26, 2018

When I tell you I hate Mack. 🤣 I can’t even have serious girl talk cuz here he go. I had to school him the other day & defend ALL WOMEN! Chile! NOTTTT on my watch!!!!! Queen SZN is HERE!!!! If you not appreciating the goodT woman you have, EXIT! Cuz she bout to know her worth 🤧 https://t.co/0tOdOFsIsV — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) May 26, 2018

Nicki bout to start a revolution! Breakup season is upon us fellas! Good thing that sh*t don’t apply to me but it’s over for 80% of y’all! 🤦🏾‍♂️😱 — Mack Maine (@mackmaine) May 26, 2018

After mounted speculation this week, Nicki Minaj’s camp shut down Eminem dating rumors.

“Minaj set the internet on fire Friday after responding “yes” to a fan who asked her, “You dating Eminem???” on Instagram.

Sources close to Minaj tell TMZ she was only joking … there’s nothing romantic between the two.

Minaj is no stranger to dating dudes in the music biz, she’s been with Nas, Meek Mill and was with Safaree for years.

She and Eminem both appeared on Nicki’s “Roman’s Revenge” back in 2010. (TMZ)”

